The Federal Government on Thursday changed the name of its Twitter handle, from @AsoRock to @NigeriaGov.
On the verified Twitter handle, the Government made it known that the change was made to reflect the fact that the handle represents, and exists on behalf of, the Federal Government of Nigeria.
@NigeriaGov tweeted, “NOTIFICATION: Twitter Handle Change | From @AsoRock to @NigeriaGov, to more accurately reflect the fact that this handle represents, and exists on behalf of, the Federal Government of Nigeria.”
NOTIFICATION:— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) August 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/c3yIHS2RQ6
