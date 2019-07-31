*14,000 victims rescued so far – NAPTIP

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The federal government has called for global effort in the fight against trafficking in persons.

This is just as it said that for the menace to be effectively tackled both home and destination countries of traffickers must work together as a team.

Speaking during the 2019 World Day against Human Trafficking in Abuja on Tuesday, the Solicitor -General of the Federation Dayo Apata lamented that about 3 million persons globally are in situations of forced labour as a result of trafficking.

According to him, women make up 56 per cent of the victims of economic exploitation adding that 98 per cent of the women are exploited by working as commercial sex workers.

“Human Trafficking is a serious violation of human rights and has grown to become a widespread and very profitable international crime. Although, reliable statistics on human trafficking are difficult to obtain, it is estimated that at least three million persons globally are in situations of forced labour as a result of trafficking,” he said.

He however, commended the efforts of the federal government in reducing the menace, saying the country has come a long way since it signed and ratified the United Nations Convention on Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC) and the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons by taking appropriate measures to provide assistance and protection to victims of human trafficking.

“In 2015, Nigeria in a bid to deepen the provisions of her foremost law against human trafficking, the federal government re-enacted the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

“This new law widened the scope and dimension of the repealed law, in addition to providing stiffer punishments and removing ambiguities inherent in the former,” Apata added.

Speaking, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo disclosed that the federal government in its bid to tackle the menace implemented several empowerment schemes to engage the youth.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Social Investment, Mrs Mariam Uwais, Osibanjo commended NAPTIP, specifically, for its efforts to restore Nigeria to tier 2 on the United States of America Trafficking in persons report.

Earlier, the Director- General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah while outlining the achievements recorded so far by the agency, said that the agency since its inception in 2003 secured 403 convictions while 14, 000 victims were rescued, rehabilitated and reintegrated back into their various communities.

She added that the agency has further strengthened the existing collaboration with various partners as well as formed new alliances on all fronts to boost the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria and beyond.

“Recently, NAPTIP has successfully inaugurated state task forces to fight against human trafficking in Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states, in addition to the existing task force in Edo state.

“We hope to replicate this in all 36 states of the federation because it aims at getting the state and local governments to take proactive steps towards combating of human trafficking in their domains,” she stated.