FG boost adult literacy centre with learning materials

The Federal Ministry of Education at the weekend boosted its adult literacy centre at the Federal Government College (FGC), Otobi, Benue state with additional instructional materials.

It would be recalled that during the inauguration of the centre in April, the Permanent Secretary in charge of the ministry, Sonny Echono had pledged to make additional supplies to the centre following the upsurge of learners that nearly overwhelmed the materials provided initially.

Making the presentation of more learning materials at the centre, Echono said the federal government was determined to reduce illiteracy in the country through the establishment of the literacy centres across the country.

Represented by an Assistant Director, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Abosede Olayiwola, the permanent secretary regretted the high illiteracy rate in the country, saying that over 60 million Nigerians were within the illiteracy bracket and commended the learners for their enthusiasm in acquiring basic education.

“Please don’t stop until you get there, trouble your facilitators until you are able to communicate in writing and reading. With this basic education, you can do your businesses effectively, make demands from your leaders and even conduct bank transactions,” he added

Echono described illiteracy as both social and human right issues and called on the learners at the pilot centre to remain committed and take their studies seriously.

Speaking on behalf of the learners, Mrs. Ikamokwu Ebenyi, commended the federal government for establishing the learning centre in their community and providing them with learning materials.

Ebenyi said that they were overwhelmed with the gesture and commended the permanent secretary for fulfilling his earlier promise to them during the inauguration of the programme.