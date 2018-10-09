FG begins rehabilitation of electrical facilities in Ondo

The Federal Government has begun rehabilitation of electrical facilities neglected for over 10 years in Ondo South Senatorial District.

Some residents in Ode-Aye, Okiipupa, Igbokoda and Irele confirmed this on Monday.

According to them, the Niger-Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHCL) has started work on the facilities.

Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government areas of the state were disconnected from the national grid by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) over alleged debts.

Some NDPHCL workers have now started erecting new poles, repairing and restoring some transformers and connecting wires in the areas.

One of the officials of NDPHCL told NAN, on condition of anonymity, that the Federal Government had given the company the mandate to repair all the damaged electrical equipment in the affected communities and restore electricity.

He said he could not ascertain when the project would be completed, but said some the communities would be reconnected before the end of the year.

“We have been saddled with the responsibilities to repair all damaged and dilapidated electrical equipment in all affected communities before we begin reconnection,’’ the source said.