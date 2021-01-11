FG begins extended special public works programme in Zamfara

The Federal Government has started distribution of working equipment under the extended special public works programme in Zamfara State to boost the economy and create jobs.

Chairman, State Selection Committee of the programme, Mr. Ahmad Yandi, spoke during the distribution of the working tools at the weekend in Gusau, the state capital.

Yandi said that the programme would add N46 billion intothe country’s economy and that would provide the necessary economic palliatives to unemployed youths.

He said that participants who are diligent during the implementation of the project would develop knowledge and skills required to become self -employed.

“It is my belief that the benefit and impact of the programme will continue to linger in the mind of citizens of the state and Nigerians at large,” he said.

Minister of Humanitarian, Social Development and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar-Faruk, urged participants to make good use of the opportunity to improve their skills in the area of their engagement.

Umar-Faruk, represented by the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Zubairu, said that the Federal Government introduced the programme to expose unemployed youths to opportunities around them.

According to her, such opportunity can give youths gainful employment.

Also in his remarks, Coordinator, National Directorate for Employment (NDE) in the state, Abdullahi Yakubu, commended the support and cooperation of the state, local government and traditional leaders in making the distribution a reality.

Yakubu added that the advice given to beneficiaries was key to their success.