FG begins estimation of percentage of Nigerians with antibodies against Covid in Abuja, Kano

By Tunde Opalana

The Federal Government of Nigeria with support from the U S Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has launched the second phase of a survey aimed at using antibody tests to estimate the percentage of people in a population who have antibodies against SARS-Cov-2, popularly called COVID-19.

The project titled “COVID-19 Seroprevalence Survey”to be carried out in 38 enumeration areas across the FCT and Kano will alsorevealthe number of people who may have been previously infected with SARS-Cov-2

Set to officially commence in the first week of June, the surveywill enable targeted participants to know their malaria and covid-19 status and receive important information about how to prevent COVID-19 in their household with an added opportunity to interact with trained health professional for any COVID-19 related issues. More so, those who are diagnosed with malariawill be treated instantly while positive COVID-19 cases will be referred and followed up for adequate free management and care.

The Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian Centre for Disease control is providing technical assistance and some structural synergy for smooth implementation of all planned activities for the survey.

In a brief chat with the Director Special Duties, Health and Human Services, FCTA, Dr. Matthew Ashikeni, who also doubles as the Chairman Technical Committee for the COVID-19 Sero-survey, he mentioned that in preparation for the Survey, those who are to participate have been properly trained and equipped with skills for the data collection.

“First of all the participants are categorized into two groups. We have the laboratorians, who are people who are already trained in the field of medical laboratory with experience in the necessary requirements, skills to conduct laboratory tests because they have to take specimen from the nose, from the throat as well as blood samples for COVID-19 tests as well as for Malaria test” Dr. Ashikeni said.

“We are not unaware that some persons might be apprehensive so we are engaging with the public to inform them about this exercise, we have been engaging with traditional and religious leaders and through the various media channels. FCT and Kano residents are aware that the survey is to be conducted and are willing to cooperate with the enumerators once it commences.

“The staff have been trained to be courteous and respectful and to be able to explain the purpose of the survey in a manner that it will be easily acceptable”

Dr Ashikinifurther stated that enumeration areas have been selected scientifically, adding that “informed consent is going to be sought and no one will be penalized for not participating”

Funded by the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the Survey is being executed by the University of Maryland Baltimore, Nigerian Office.

In a separate interview, the Program Director for the COVID-19 Sero-survey, University of Maryland Baltimore, Nigerian office, Dr. EmemIwara, says the survey is going to give Nigerians a hint on number of persons that may have had COVID without knowing

“The Sero Prevalence Survey is going to give us an idea of the number of persons that would have had COVID-19 over the past six months.

You know a lot of persons might have had COVID-19 without necessarily knowing that they have it because the symptoms are similar to what people have when they have Malaria or other illnesses.

So, this survey will give a true picture of the persons that would have had COVID-19 because we are testing for the antibodies not for people that have COVID-19 currently. So the anti-bodies are developed once someone has COVID-19 and it could be there for a period of three to six months” Dr. Iwara stated.

She added that the survey has been conducted previously in three Nigerian states-Enugu, Nasarawa and Gombe.