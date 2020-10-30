FG begins distribution of free meters, targets 30m consumers nationwide

By Rotimi Fadeyi

Electricity supply will get a boost as the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will today (Friday) commence the distribution of free meters to Nigerians with the scheme’s simultaneous launch events in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja DISCO franchise areas.

This is in line with the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure mass metering in the country and solve the problems of estimated billing in the electricity sector.

According to informed sources at the Presidency last night, the locations to receive meters include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric), and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DISCO).

The source explained that key stakeholders to monitor the launch of the distribution include Kaduna, Kano and Lagos State Government representatives, the Senate Committee and House Chair on Power as well as representatives of Organized Labour and civil society organizations.

According to the source, the NMMP is to roll out six million meters for all connection points on grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months, estimating to impact 30 million consumers nationwide.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had on October 18th approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entailed that all meters under the scheme would be locally sourced, creating manufacturing jobs through lead manufacturers such as MOMAS, MOJEC and others.

According to the source in the presidency, the launch of the NMMP would be part of a continuous effort where all DisCos would go from location to location across the country with their respective Meter Asset Providers to install meters for all Nigerians.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, confirmed the development.

According to him, current efforts by the Federal Government on improving power supply and mass metering were in line with some of the agreements recently reached between the Federal government and organized labour.