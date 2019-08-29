Twenty- four hours after the US government increased visa application fee for Nigerians, the Federal Government has announced a reduction in the visa amount to be paid by citizens of the United States of America seeking Nigerian visas.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mohammed Manga, spokesman of the ministry of Interior, announced that the visa fee of Americans had been reduced.

“The attention of the Ministry of Interior has been drawn to the introduction of reciprocity of visa fees by the United States of America.

“The ministry acknowledges that there were engagements with the United States embassy on the issue and in the aftermath, a committee was set up to conduct due diligence in line with the ministry’s extant policy on reciprocity of visa fees.

“The committee had concluded its assignment and submitted a report, but the issuance of authorisation for its recommendations was delayed due to transition processes in the ministry at the policy level.

“The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved the decrease of visa charges payable by US citizens in line with reciprocity policy as recommended by the committee.

“Accordingly, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has been directed to implement the decrease in Nigeria’s visa charges to US citizens with effect from Thursday, 29th August, 2019,” the statement read.

The United States government had earlier said the decision was a “reciprocal one.”

In a statement, the US consulate in Nigeria had said America was reciprocating the extra visa fee the Nigerian government charges its citizens.

The consulate said the extra cost would be applicable to only those whose visa requests have been approved.

It had groaned that while America charges Nigerians $160 for visa applications, its citizens seeking Nigerian visa were paying $110 extra.