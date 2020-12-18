FG, ASUU refuse to disclose outcome of 5-hour meeting

The Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities have refused to disclose the outcome of the closed-door meeting both parties held on Thursday, Daily Times gathered.

The five-hour meeting, which started about 5:13 pm, and ended around 10 p.m, was re-convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, after it was earlier postponed twice.

After the meeting, the government team and ASUU did not release any statement on the agreements reached during the closed-door session.

The government had during the November 27 meeting with the union pledged N40 billion as the Earned Allowance and N30bn for the revitalization of the university system bringing the total payment to N70 billion.

It also promised to pay the arrears of salaries to the lecturers.

The union in turn pledged to present the offer to its organs and get back to the government on their decision.

Shortly after, the ASUU President, Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi, came hard on the government, saying it had failed to fulfill its promises.

But Ngige in a statement countered the claims, stating that the union pledged to call off its strike before December 9 after the offers made to it during their meeting.

He also said the government had fulfilled all the pledges made to ASUU.

READ ALSO: FG releases list of approved NIN enrollment centres nationwide