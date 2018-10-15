FG assures of concerted efforts to free Leah Sharibu, aids workers

The Federal Government has assured of its concerted efforts to free Leah Sharibu and other aids workers in the terrorists (Boko Haram) custody in a very short while.

Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl left in the hands of the terrorist’s custody was kidnapped along with other 110 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School Dapchi, Yobe State on the 19th of February, 2018.

While 105 of the girls were released sometimes in May, 5 were reported to have died, Miss Sharibu was said to be held for refusing to denounce her Christian faith.

However, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured the families of kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu and two abducted aid workers that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to secure their release.

The Minister gave the assurance on Friday when he led a three-member Federal Government delegation to Maiduguri in Borno State and Dapchi in Yobe State.

A press statement issued on Saturday by the Special Media Assistant to the Minister, Segun Adeyemi said in Dapchi, the delegation which also includes Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, who also oversees Women Affairs, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Abba Bukar Ibrahim, met with Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, Mother of Leah as well as other members of their families at an emotion-laden ceremony.

Alhaji Mohammed said: “President Muhammadu Buhari sent the delegation as a follow-up to his phone call to Leah’s mother a few days ago, the government will not rest until Leah has been reunited with her family”.

Visibly excited students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, trooped out to welcome the delegation when the chopper that ferried them to Dapchi landed in the school premises.

Earlier, the delegation also met with the families of the three aid workers who were abducted in March 2018.

At the meeting, which was held in the Borno State Government House, Alhaji Mohammed reassured them of the Government’s efforts to secure the release of the two that remained in captivity, Alice Loksha and Amina Liman.

“This is a trying time for the government and people of Borno State, but the government’s resilience in tackling the challenges arising from the Boko Haram insurgency”, the Minister said.

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, who received the delegation, expressed gratitude to President Buhari for sending the delegation to the state saying; “This shows that the President is a true leader”.

