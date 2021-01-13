FG approves posting of Ambassadors-Designate to Nigerian missions abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs have announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the posting of Ambassadors-Designate to Nigerian Missions abroad.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Amb. Gabriel Aduda on Tuesday, January 12.

The statement noted that the list includes 43 Career Ambassadors and 52 Non-Career Ambassadors.

‘’With this development, the process of requesting Agrément from the prospective host countries has commenced.

‘’The Ministry also wishes to inform that there will be an induction course for the Ambassador-Designates and their spouses which will hold on a date to be announced shortly, to prepare and facilitate movement of the Envoys to their respective Missions,’’ the statement added.