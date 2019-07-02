By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

The federal government has approved a staff condition of service for the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N).

The approval was conveyed in a letter dated June 25 sent to the bureau from the office of the head of civil service of the federation.

This is the first time the bureau will be having its own condition of service since it was established as an autonomous agency 12 years ago.

Before now, the agency has been using the conditions of service of a sister agency while her struggles to have her own condition of service for several years has been unsuccessful.

While expressing his delight, the Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, Akin Olateru, thanked the head of service, the ministry of transportation, the unions and the staff of AIB for the landmark achievement and emphasised that the AIB management is committed to improving the welfare of the staff.

He said that “this is one of the proofs that we value our staff and are committed to a robust welfare package for them. Since we came onboard, we have relentlessly been pursuing accelerated capacity development, provision of conducive environment for working and a world standard working condition for our staff.’’

The commissioner charged the staff to reciprocate the government’s gesture by redoubling their efforts in discharging their duties and responsibilities and also support the management in its bid to reposition the bureau to meet the global standards in accident investigation.

Leadership of the local chapters of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and NAAPE expressed gratitude to the management for its commendable support in realising the long awaited staff condition of service.

They remarked that it was indeed, a landmark achievement for this administration and the entire staff of the bureau.