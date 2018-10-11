FG approves N5bn for roads construction in Sokoto

The Federal Government has approved five billion for the award of contract for the construction of Kagigi, Jaro, Goraye, and Takwaco road in Sokoto state.

The approval was made on Wednesday by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Hassan said, “This is a 28.75 kilometer road joining Sokoto and Zamfara states. It is in a very good agricultural zone.

It will able to ferry agricultural goods and human traffic between these two states and onto the neighbouring countries of Niger, and Benin Republic.

“This contract is awarded to messrs Sky Technical and Construction company limited at the cost of N5.202billion,” he stated.