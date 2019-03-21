FG approves N27.46bn for IDPs, 2018 flood victims

…Okays N3bn for Ogoni Clean-up, N1.15bn for Enugu water scheme

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved a total of N27.46 billion for victims of crisis in seven affected states and farmers who were affected by the flood disaster in 2018.

The approval was given on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council (NFSC), Kebbi State’s Governor, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting.

The NFSC is chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the council approved the intervention for states that have been affected by conflicts and insecurity, where many have been displaced from their homes and some are living in Internally Displaced Persons camps.

While support has been given in terms of accommodation, food, welfare, the National Food Security Council considered the importance of helping them restore their livelihood activities, particularly agricultural activity.

For the victims of terrorist attack and banditry, he said that the sum of N8, 558,529,755 billion is for intervention in Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

The beneficiaries are estimated at 69,872 people who would benefit from provision of fertilizer, seedlings, chemicals, poultry and animals to enable them resume economic activity.

On affected farmers, the Vice Chairman of the council said that N18, 942,818.14 billion was approved for states that have been severely affected by flooding.

According to Governor Bagudu, it is not an exhaustive list because the National Emergency Management Agency statutorily provides all states that experience one emergency or the other.

He said: “Last year, there was unusual amount of flooding in some states about 14 of them and the National Food Security Council considered the impact of that flooding on the agricultural sector, food security, animal husbandry and fisheries.

“So, today the council approved an intervention totally N18, 942,818,912.14 billion.

“Contracts would be awarded to 15 companies to provide seedlings, agro chemicals and fertilizers to 163,117 beneficiaries located in 14 states.”

“The states are Adamawa, Anambra, Beyelsa, Benue, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba.

“As part of the work of National Food Security Council, other interventions have been considered and are being worked upon by the beneficiary community and also the livestock sector, Bagudu said.

Also, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved another tranche of five contracts totalling N3.09 billion for continuation of remedial work on Ogoni land environmental reclamation project.

The reclamation project is sequel to the United Nation Environmental Programme (UNEP) report, which Buhari flagged-off in 2016.

Minister of Environment, Suleiman Hassan, who briefed State House correspondents on Wednesday, said five companies have been awarded the contract in addition to the sixteen contracts which had earlier been awarded for the project.

Also, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said that FEC approved a Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) intervention contract of N613.3 million for the construction of Faculty of Arts complex at Adamawa State University.

Adamu added that Nigeria has formally signed the Safe School Initiative to make schooling and education safe in the country.

Earlier, Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said that a contract augmentation was approved for the completion of Enugu water supply scheme, reviewing the contract sum from N985 million to N1.15billion.

Recall that government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and multi-national oil companies had mobilised $180 million for the exercise.

A total of 21 contractors were picked for the clean-up and have been mobilised to site since the last quarter of 2018.