FG approves immediate release of N22.8bn to Nigeria Airways pensioners

The supervising minister of Finance Mrs Zainab Ahmed has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate release of N22.8 billion to the pensioners of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

The government also approved N20 billion for the Academy Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The minister made this known on Monday during a press briefing with the representatives of the airways pension union and ASUU at the federal ministry of Finance, Abuja.

Full details later….