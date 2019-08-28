The Federal government has approved the decrease of Visa charges payable by US citizens in line with reciprocity policy as recommended by the Committee, formed for the sole purpose of reciprocity of Visas fees.

The new Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in a release signed on Wednesday, by the Ministry of Interior’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, stated that he has directed the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, to implement the decrease in Nigeria’s Visa charges to US Citizens with effect from Thursday, 29th August, 2019.

In his statement, Aregbesola, asserted that as a result of the introduction of reciprocity of Visas by the United States of America, which came to the notice of the Ministry, a committee was set up to conduct due diligence in line with the Ministry’s extant policy on reciprocity of Visas fees.

The Minister said that the committee had concluded its assignment and submitted a report but the issuance of authorisation for its recommendations was delayed due to transition processes in the Ministry at the policy level.