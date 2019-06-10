FG appoints Captain Muye Director Airport Operations, FAAN

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

Following the elevation of Capt. Rabiu Yadudu as the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the federal government has appointed Capt. Mukhar Muye to take over as the substantive director of airport operations.

Capt. Muye’s appointment is with immediate effect as he fills the position left by his predecessor.

A highly trained commercial and multi –engine instruments pilot, Capt. Muye has had a distinguished career in the Nigerian aviation industry.

Until his recent appointment in the FAAN, he has worked with IRS Airlines as the chief pilot and also had stints with Kabo Air.

He takes over from Capt. Yadudu, who is now the managing director /chief executive officer of the authority.