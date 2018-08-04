FG, APC plot court order to overthrow Saraki, Ekweremadu, Cries PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Federal Government of shopping for a fraudulent interim court order to declare vacant, the seat of the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, following his defection from the APC to the PDP.

The party said that credible information at its disposal showed that some cabals in the Presidency and APC had perfected a plan to institute a lawsuit to challenge the validity of Saraki’s seat with the sole aim of securing a fraudulent injunction to force him out of office pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Friday said intelligence available to PDP showed that Saraki would be sidelined through prearranged court ruling while his deputy would be detained to create room for a change of leadership in the senate.

He said “once they are able to secure the injunction from a particular compromised judicial officer, they intend to arraign and detain the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on trumped up charges and ensure he is not granted bail so as to keep him out of circulation while their men would move in to effect an illegal leadership change in the Senate.

But the party expressed confidence in the judiciary saying “while we trust that the Chief Justice of Nigeria will protect the sanctity of our judiciary especially at this trying time in our national history”, it called on the institution of the judiciary at all levels to immune itself from being used by enemies of our democracy as no house falls leaving its roof standing.

“This desperation by despotic forces to forcefully and illegally take control of the Senate, the highest symbol of our Democratic Order, is nothing short of “civilianised coup” which must be resisted by all.

“The judiciary must therefore ensure that it is not intimidated or ensnared to be party to a desperate bid to destabilize our nation”, said the party..

The PDP held that the plot aimed at destabilising the nation’s democracy laid credence to the party’s earlier stand that President Buhari’s supposed London vacation is a ploy to absolve himself of responsibility for the political terror plotted by the APC government to unleash on the opposition, especially the National Assembly.

“Although they denied it as usual, Nigerians can bear witness to the fact that there is nothing the APC government denied that they did not eventually execute.

“Indeed, there has never been any impunity they executed that they did not deny.

“The recent rascally attempt to hold Saraki and Ekweremadu hostage in their homes on 24th July 2018 as well as the terrorisation of the Benue State House of Assembly after Governor Samuel Ortom’s defection bear sad testimony to this fact,” said the party.

The party called on Nigerians and the international community to be on the alert as the conspirators plan to commence the execution of the alleged plot from Tuesday next week, while it cautioned the APC to note that they it is running on a collision course with Nigerians as the citizens will definitely not fold their hands and watch the hard earned democracy to be destroyed.