FG adopt strategies to ensure continuous learning beyond ASUU strikes...

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The federal government has revealed that strategies have been adopted to ensure continuous learning beyond interuption of strikes by the Acadmic Staff Union of University (ASUU) and pandemics in schools across the country.

The minister of education Mallam Adamu Adamu who made this disclosure at the annual ministerial press briefing of the ministry said, it has constituted a National Working Committee which is working in collaboration with the United Nations children Fund (UNICEF), to ensure continues learning.

He disclosed that a grant the ministry has obtained a grant from Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to build a national education cloud house to warehouse educational resource materials for teachers and learning at all levels of education in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: ASUU suspends nine-month old strike

He said, ” I cannot assure Nigerians that the current pandemic (COVID-19) or the prolonged ASUU strike will be the last.

“Consequently, as a nation, we have to think outside the box to ensure that we are not caught napping in an event of the deterioration of the current pandemic or the next ASUU strike.

“The ministry therefore, constituted a National Working Committee which is working in collaboration in collaboration with the United Nations and Fund (UNICEF) to ensure continuous learning.

“A grantvhaa been obtained from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to build a national educational resource materials for teachers and learners at all levels of education in Nigeria.

“Upon the inauguration of the facility, hopefully in the next six months, time and space will no longer be a hindrance of leaning. All universities must prepare for their work force to operate under this environment”, the minister said.