FFK draws attention to how Hausa Fulanis have allegedly burnt Yoruba communities (Video)

Several reports have it that Fulani Herdsmen have killed hundreds of farmers in the southwest and other parts.

Farmers lament that their cows destroy their farmlands and an attempt to raise an alarm or question the herdsmen will result to death of such farmer.

Friday and Saturday’s credible report from PUNCH had it that about 4000 herdsmen were evicted from the southeast part of Nigeria as they returned to the North.

Whilst some are busy obsessing about which party FFK belongs to parts of Nigeria have been on fire and many slaughtered. What happened in Shasha, Ibadan between the Hausa Fulani & Yoruba was horrific. I wholeheartedly CONDEMN it. Many were killed on BOTH sides. NEVER AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/caiybTTrNh — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 14, 2021

Barely a day after this report, Nigerian politician and lawyer who is by the name Fani Kayode has called on Nigerians to stop obsessing about which party he belongs to because parts of Nigeria have been on fire and many slaughtered.

He then went on saying that what happened in Shasha, Ibadan between the Hausa Fulani & Yoruba was horrific and that he condemned it.

In a viral video that FFK.posted, report have it that Fulani have destroyed and burnt down a Yoruba community in Shasha, Ibadan as many have lost their lives.