 FFK condemns attempted arrest of Sunday Igoho by Security Agencies

26th February 2021
by Ada Ada
Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode condemns the attempt to ambush and abduct Sunday Igoho by Security Agencies.

In a tweet, he said It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office.

I am not aware of any crime that he has committed & I urge restraint on all sides.

Let me also send a warning to the FG that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yorubas & either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make.

Building bridges,dialogue& peace is better than violence & war.A word is enough for the wise.

