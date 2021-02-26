FFK condemns attempted arrest of Sunday Igoho by Security Agencies

Femi Fani-Kayode condemns the attempt to ambush and abduct Sunday Igoho by Security Agencies.

In a tweet, he said It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office.

READ ALSO: Lion can’t be caged, Fani-Kayode finally opens up on his alleged defection to APC

I am not aware of any crime that he has committed & I urge restraint on all sides.

I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives & policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos. 1/ pic.twitter.com/tjyuKH58Bv — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 26, 2021

Let me also send a warning to the FG that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yorubas & either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make.

Building bridges,dialogue& peace is better than violence & war.A word is enough for the wise.