Festus Keyamo loses driver to #EndSARS protest

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has announced that his driver lost his life in the #EndSARS peaceful protest that took place in Berger, Abuja, Daily Times gathered.

The minister made this announcement via his twitter handle saying that his driver was killed by a vehicle attempting to flee from advancing protesters while he was returning to his office.

Keyamo tweeted: “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests. A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office”

See tweet below

I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests. A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 15, 2020

READ ALSO: PDP Governors calls for restructuring of Police Trust Fund Act