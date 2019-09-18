Netherlands midfielder Fernando Jacob Huber Hendrika Ricksen has passed away after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

A statement from Rangers read: “Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease.”

Ricksen was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder in 2013 and was supported by the Ibrox giants as he bravely battled the condition.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a hospital just outside Glasgow.

Ricksen who spent six-year at Rangers and captained the club was renowned for his full-blooded commitment on the right-hand side.