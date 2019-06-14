Femi Otedola foots medical bill of ailing ex-goalkeeper, Peter Fregene

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Billioanire businessman, Femi Otedola, has come to the aid of ailing former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Fregene.

The 72-year-old who represented Nigeria in the 1968 Olympic games, had been bedridden since 2016, battling a yet-to-be diclosed ailment. Otedola got wind of the footballer’s ailing state, sent his representatives to Sapele,

Delta state where the footballer resides and has instructed that he be airlifted from the airport in Edo state to Lagos state today Friday June 14th where he will be given medical attention at the Reddington hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

This is not the first time the billionaire would be extending his generosity to footballers. Recall that in April, he donated $50,000 for the medical treatment of ex-footballer and coach, Christian Chukwu in a UK hospital.