Female police inspector: how hoodlums stripped her naked in Ondo

Bosede Ajayi, a female police inspector, was allegedly stripped naked by four accused hoodlums in Akure, Ondo county.

On Tuesday, a police team from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department was sent to invite a suspect in a case of intentional damage and life danger.

Unfortunately, the hoodlums assaulted Ajayi and other members of the police team. According to reports, the policewoman was severely humiliated, manhandled, and stripped naked on the orders of the gang’s chief, Oladele Samuel.

“On April 20, 2021, at around 1000hrs, a team of policemen from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department was sent to invite a suspect in respect of a case of malicious harm and threat to life,” said state Commissioner of Police Bolaji Salami in a statement.

“When the police arrived on the scene, they were assaulted by hoodlums, and Inspector Ajayi Bosede was severely humiliated, manhandled, and stripped naked on the orders of one Oladele Samuel, the gang’s chief.

“Oladele Samuel assaulted the policewoman and threatened to kill anyone who dared to challenge him. Inspector Ajayi Bosede lost her warrant card, a bunch of keys, and a wallet containing 80,000 naira (80,000.00) in the process.

“Oladele Samuel and his crew were apprehended and are now being investigated.”

The suspects who assaulted and stripped Inspector Ajayi naked were identified by the commissioner as Oladele Samuel, Sunday Babalola, Adesina Isaac, and Olawale Bukola.

He also mentioned that the four suspects would be charged in court as soon as the investigation was completed.

He also claimed that such inhumane treatment of officers by the Ondo state police command would not be tolerated.

The command, according to Salami, would not take the matter lightly, and the assault on security personnel is unacceptable and condemnable.