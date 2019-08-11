Chioma Joseph

A female lodger, simply identified as Jessica, was last Friday found dead in her hotel room at Southbound Hotel, Morogbo town, Lagos.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Elkana Bala who spoke on the incident said the corpse of the deceased person was found on the bed facing up, with swollen face and foam- like fluid out of her mouth.

Bala said the deceased may have been strangulated as her throat was knotted with clothes.

The PPRO said the police are investigating the death. He said, “ Morogbo Police Station received an information that Jessica, a lodger in Southbound Hotel, Morogbo, was found dead in her hotel room.

“ Homicide detectives visited the scene. Her throat was knotted with clothes suggesting that she might have been strangulated. There were blood stains all over the place. The corpse was evacuated to mortuary for autopsy while the scene was preserved for forensic analysis.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba to take over the investigation.