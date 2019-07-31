By Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo

Following the unending hostilities involving the Jukun and Tiv communities in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba state, the Federal University, Wukari has been shut down.

Information gathered by our correspondent revealed that the university located in Wukari, headquarters of the local government is adjudged by the institution’s management to be at the epicentre of the crisis between the two tribes in the area.

It would be recalled that the clashes involving the two communities have claimed several lives with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

Sources said that the institution sited at the outskirt of Wukari town was shut down following the protest staged by the Tiv Students’ Union over the alleged kidnapping of their colleagues on campus.

The decision to shut the university is contained in a statement signed and released to the media by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abubakar Gundiri, who also directed that all school activities should stop till further notice to avoid further escalation of the crisis that may affect innocent students.

“All students should vacate the school hostels with immediate effect,” the statement added.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that there was a counter -protest by the student union government calling on the management of the university to rescind its decision for the continuation of academic activities.

Students currently still on campus now live in fear and panic, as they say the university environment is unsafe and comfortable for learning.