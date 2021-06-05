Federal lawmaker charges youths to protect government properties

The member representing Ndokwa and Ukwani Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Ossai, has charged youths to protect government establishments in their communities.

Mr Edafe Ejohwemu, the Public enlightenment officer of the Delta ministry of information disclosed this in a press statement which made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Asaba.

He said that Ossai appealed to the youths not to allow themselves to be used to destroy government properties as they are there for their own benefits.

He said “You should be vigilant at all times to report any suspicious character in their domain to the police.”

Ossai observed that the importance of dialogue could not be over emphasised, stating that the youths should always use constitutional means to express themselves.

He assured them that their demands would surely be met, cautioning that secession is not the solution to the problem facing the country.

Ossai said those clamouring for secession do not mean well for the country.

He appealed to youths, especially members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to sheath their sword and take advantage of the constitutional amendment debate put in place by the federal government.

Responding on behalf of the youth executives, the youth leader from Ndokwa West, Comrade Osondu Gift, thanked the lawmaker for his support for the youths especially his periodic youth empowerment programmes.

He assured them that they were ready to work with security agencies to secure government property.