Federal High Court, Warri reaffirms judgement on Delta APC

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri on Tuesday affirmed that the recent Asaba Federal High Court judgement which knocked down the candidacy of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Great Ogboru and others, had comprehensively dealt with all issues regarding the legitimate state executive council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s candidates for the last elections.

Justice Emeka Nwite, while dismissing a case filed before the court by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and others, held that the Federal High Court, Asaba, judgement has sufficiently dealt with the contentious issues of executive committee members and candidates and therefore, declined to entertain the matter.

He however, dismissed the action on the grounds of fair hearing, holding that persons whom his decision would directly impact, Sen. Ovie Omo -Agege and Francis Waive, were not joined in the action.

By his decision, the learned justice upheld the position of the plaintiffs, who had earlier sought to withdraw the case, based on the judgement delivered in Asaba which had granted all reliefs that were being sought in the Warri case.

With the striking out of the case, the only legal pronouncement on the validity of APC candidates in Delta state is that of Federal High Court, Asaba, which clearly stated that the Chief Cyril Ogodo led state executive and delegates are the legally recognized executive and that the list of candidates that emerged from the primary it conducted are the valid and legal candidates of the APC.