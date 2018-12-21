Federal High Court gets alternative dispute resolution rules

The Federal High Court on Thursday released new rules to guide its Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as part of efforts to speedy up the dispensation of Justice and improve administration of justice. The court also announced a revised version of the Federal High Court Assets Management Corporation Rules. Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdul-Kafarati presented the new rules to the public yesterday in Abuja at the court’s end of year get-together, retirement and merit award ceremonies. Abdu-Kafarati expressed confidence that with the new rules, the administration of justice would be more robust. “With these rules, I am confident that the administration of justice, particularly in the court, will be more robust and stress free for judges, practitioners and the general public,”Abdu-Kafarati said. He expressed regrets that the amended Civil Procedure Rules of the court was not ready for presentation but gave the assurance that as soon as it was ready, it would also be presented to the public. The chief judge also announced an increase in the welfare package of judges adding that the increase was only marginal due to paucity of funds. “There is a total addition of N50,000 only to the welfare package raising the total from N305,000 to N355,000. “Due to the large numerical strength of the judges, the new improved welfare package will enhance the duty of care to our judges to the tune of N252. 800 million yearly but this will take effect from Jan. 2019.” He was optimistic that the improved welfare package would assuage the occupational hazards of judges and bring out the best in them. The judge also gave awards to the three most outstanding staff of the court for the year and also honoured all its 93 retirees for the year 2018. “I announce Mr Rasaq Sule as the winner of the Chief Judge’s Annual Merit Award, Joseph Areh as the first runner up and Mrs Olive Essien as the second runner up.” The court will commence its Christmas vacation on Dec. 24 and resume on Jan. 6, 2019.