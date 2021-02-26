Federal High Court CJ, Tsoho, mourns ex-Chief Judge, Kafarati

…Says, he was courageous, forthright in all his dealings

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of the immediate-past Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati.

Justice Tsoho, in a statement by the Chief Information Officer of the FHC, Catherine-Oby Nwandu, described the late CJ as calm and gentle, but very courageous; extremely humble and forthright in all his dealings.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant his immediate family, relatives and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The statement read; ‘’With great sadness, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, regrets to announce the sudden death of the former Chief Judge of this honorable court; Honorable Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati who passed on last night at about 7:30 pm being 25th February, 2021 after his usual evening Magrib Prayer in Abuja.

‘’The Late Justice died of Cardiac arrest.

‘’Born on the 25th of July, 1954 at Kwami, Gombe State, he was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench on 31st October, 1991. He became the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on 16th September, 2017 and was confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge on 19th June, 2018.

‘’Late Justice Kafarati retired from the Federal High Court Bench on the 25th July, 2019.

‘’The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Judges of the court, the entire Management and staff of the court commiserate with the family of the deceased.

“The pain of the exit of Late Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati will be felt by the court and as well as the country at large.”

Kafarati would be laid to rest at the National Cemetery Gudu, after the funeral prayer, Salat Al-Janazah Prayers at the National Mosque on Friday.