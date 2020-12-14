Federal High court announces changes in 2020/2021 legal year, Judges...

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal high court of Nigeria Justice John Tsoho on Monday announced changes in the timing of events for the 2020/2021 Legal Year and Judges’ conference.

In a statement made available to the Daily times by Catherine Oby Nwandu, the court information officer, Justice Tsoho stated that unforeseen and supervening official commitments prompted changes.

The statement read; “The Chief Judge of The Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon.Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, wishes to announce to Hon. Judges, stakeholders and the general public, that unforeseen and supervening official commitments have prompted changes in the timing of some events of the 2020/2021 Legal Year and Judges’ Conference slated for Wednesday and Thursday respectively, though the Venue remains unchanged.

“For Wednesday,16th December, 2020, the scheduled program is shifted to start by 1.00 pm, while for Thursday, 17th December, the program starts by 2.00 pm.

“The Hon. Chief Judge deeply regrets any Inconvenience caused by the change in the timings”.