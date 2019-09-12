The Federal Government has given approval for the construction of the $5.3bn Ibadan to Kano standard gauge rail project.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja through his media aide, Mr Israel Ibeleme, after the 3rd Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum held in Lagos said, “Just yesterday, we got approval to complete the $5.3bn Ibadan to Kano rail project.

In a statement signed by the Federal Ministry of Transportation in Abuja, Amaechi also revealed that, the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, would be in charge of all maritime agencies.

Further saying he would personally focus on the railway sector.

According to him, “In my first term as minister, I completely abandoned the maritime sector to the heads of agencies. This time, that won’t be happening again.

“I have instructed that the Minister of State for Transportation should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversee what is happening,”he noted.

Again, the minister is awaiting approval for funds to commence coastal rail for the Port Harcourt to Warri segment.

We have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port Harcourt to Warri segment,” he said.