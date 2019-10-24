Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says the Federal Government will support the Federal Character Commission (FCC), to achieve its mandate of ensuring equitable distribution of socio-economic goods.

Mustapha stated this in a keynote address at a one-day workshop on equitable distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities in Nigeria, on Thursday in Abuja.

The workshop with the theme: “Integrating Strategic Partnership with Critical Stakeholders and Advocacy on Balanced Development in Nigeria”, was organised by FCC.

“From the theme, the workshop is aimed at keeping in focus and fine-tuning the mandate of the commission in the area of ensuring equity, fairness and proportional development across the country.

“The office of the SGF is determined to give the FCC all necessary support to help it achieve its mandate for equitable distribution of our socio-economic and political goods.

“The FCC has a role to play in the full realisation of the Federal Government’s vision of economic diversification. It must galvanise all its resources to contribute its quota to the government plans for re-assessment and revaluation of national economic framework.

“The principle of equity and fairness in Nigerian context also applies to the provision of physical facilities such as road infrastructure, educational services, health care delivery, portable water and a host of others.

“It is the mandate of the FCC to work out an equitable formula, subject to approval of the President and the National Assembly, for the equitable distribution of these amenities.

“It is important, therefore, to sustain efforts at addressing perceived imbalances in any form and reducing the fear or relative deprivation and marginalisation in the Nigerian system of federalism.

“As the commission pursues this important mandate, it is necessary to align your activities with the overall vision of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, especially in the nine priority areas,’’ Mustapha said.

Mustapha was represented by Mr Segun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Service Office in the Office of the SGF.

Earlier, Rep. Abubakar Kusada, Chairman, House Committee on Federal Character, had said that the country had over 300 ethnic groups with different religious inclinations.

He stressed that prosperity and inclusiveness to promote unity among the diverse ethnic group should be a priority of any government.

“FCC should indicate the distinctive desire of the people of Nigeria to promote national unity, prosperity, national loyalty and give every citizen a sense of belonging, irrespective of religion, culture and language.

“The House Committee on Federal Character and its counterpart in the Senate will continue to monitor strict compliance with the relevant provisions of the law in the implementation of Federal Character Principles,” Kusada said.

The Acting Chairman of FCC, Mr Abdullahi Shinkafi, in his address, said that the commission had a mandate to enforce the federal character principles.

According to him, the principles aimed at ensuring fair and equitable distribution of posts and socio-economic amenities, as well as infrastructural amenities among the federating units.

“In espousing this formula, a pilot survey to collect data on socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities was conducted in 2018 to determine the equitable spread of infrastructural facilities in the country,” he said.

NAN reports that the workshop attracted officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), members of the National Assembly, and other relevant stakeholders. (NAN)