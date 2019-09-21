The Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State has been shut down as a result of protest by students decrying poor state of electricity, security and others.

In a statement signed by Hajiya Hauwa Abubakar on behalf of the Registrar, Alhaji Salisu Abubakar Chiroma, stated, “The management of the polytechnic has decided to close down the institution following students demonstration agitating for improved security, electricity and water supply in the school.”

The punch reports that, the Registrar of the polytechnic, was later contacted and said that the action of the students was as a result of the attack by unknown hoodlums who injured four students, who were rushed to the school clinic.

Chiroma, added that a delegation of the school management arrived at the clinic where the students converged, chanting various slogans.

He also said, “Subsequently, the students again organized a violent demonstration and blocked all entrances leading into the polytechnic over the same issue even as the management swung into action to restore normalcy with an immediate report to security agents in the area.”

He concluded that school activities would resume on the 7th of October and directed all the students to submit letters of undertaking from their parents/guardians that they would not partake in any unlawful demonstration again.