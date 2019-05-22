FEC Valedictory session for ministers ongoing

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the valedictory session for his ministers and cabinet members as the first tenure of his administration comes to an end.

The meeting which began at 11am, had the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of Service of the Federation, Chief of Staff to the President all the ministers in attendance.

The cabinet members were exchanging pleasantries, smiling and moving from one seat to another cheerfully.

President Buhari asked the Minister of Environment and the minister of Niger Delta to say the opening prayers as the session went into closed doors.

Details later..,