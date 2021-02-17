FEC pays last respect to Jakande — Daily Times Nigeria

ROTIMI FADEYI, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday paid their last respect by observing a minute silence in honour of former Lagos State Governor, Lateef Jakande who died last week Thursday at 91

The one minute silence was observed shortly before the commencement of the virtual FEC meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Jakande served in FEC as Minister of Works and Housing between November 1993 and March 1995

In attendance physical at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, six ministers and some Presidential aides.

Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) are also present at the meeting.

READ ALSO: FEC approves 20 private varsities, N36.3bn for power, aviation projects

Ministers at the meeting include Babatunde Fasola (Works and Housing); Mrs. Pauline Talen (Women Affairs); Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources), Mallam Mohammed Bello (FCT); Alhaji Lai Mohammed; (Information and Culture) as well as Mrs. Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning)

Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers participated virtually from their various offices in Abuja