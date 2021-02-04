FEC approves 20 private varsities, N36.3bn for power, aviation projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved 20 new private universities as well as N36.3 billion for power and aviation projects.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo told State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting that council approved contract for the building of power station by the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), in Akamkpa, Cross River State.

He said the contract was awarded to Messers Mutual Commitment Nigeria Limited, stressing that the station would power the Calabar Export Processing Zone.

According to him, the extract contract sum is N35,411,119,159.47 and that the contractor would finance 75 percent of the project, which is in the sum of N26,558,339,337.10 while the NEPZA would finance 25 percent which translate to N8,852,779,792.37.

He explained that council approved a payback period of 10 years of the contractor’s portion.

Adebayo stated that on completion after 11 months, the plant would be operated by the contractor for five years during which they would build local capacity to take over the running of the plant.

He said: “The whole intention of the upgrade of the two zones is to create zones with world class standards.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is desirous of making Nigeria a manufacturing hub, especially now that we have signed on to the Africa Continental free Trade Area (AFCTA) Agreement.

So, by putting 24-hour power in the two processing zones, it will make it more attractive to foreign investors to come and set up manufacturing concerns here in Nigeria.

Also at the briefing, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said council approved for the categorization of Aluminum Smelting Company of Nigeria in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, as a power producing and strategic company.

He explained that with the approval the production of aluminum would start in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who briefed on behalf of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the council also approved the sum of N783,521,275 inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT for the award of contract for the procurement of two hydrographic survey boats for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) by Ministry of Transportation, in Favour of Messers First Index Project and Services Limited.

According to him, the completion period of the contract would be six months

Mohammed, who also briefed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Serika, said council approved the contract for the design, supply and installation of PTZ long range tarmac camera surveillance system at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to him, contract was also approved for mobile surveillance system with remote controlled licensed for sober installed in the back of a Mercedes Benz Splinter Van 524 in favour of Messers Bruce Lee Pro Project, which is exclusive Nigeria and Africa representatives of the original equipment manufacturers Messers Datcom Systems Integrated Limited Posers of Slovenia.

“The total sum of the contract is N1,278,594,250.

This is in order to upgrade and provide security and safety for the Nigeria Airport Authority, especially to avoid incidence on the air site and runway”, Mohammed said.

FEC also approved the establishment 20 private universities in the country.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed that the universities were approved based on a memo presented to the council by his ministry.

According to him, nine of the private universities are located in North Central, three in South South, two in South East, five in North West and one in South West.

The approved private institutions are Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State; Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo State; Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State, and Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State.

Others are Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State; NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State and Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

Also approved are James Hope University, Lagos, Lagos State; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State; Capital City University, Kano, Kano State; Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara State, and University of Offa, Offa, Kwara State.

The rest are Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State, Edusoko University, Bida, Niger State; Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja; Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa State and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau State.

The Minister further explained that the approved universities would get their provisional licenses from the National Universities Commission (NUC), and would be monitored for the next three years progress and performance.