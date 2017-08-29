How South Americans celebrated TB Joshua in Paraguay

Asuncion, Paraguay’s capital city had never known nor held this volume of crowd. August 11-12, 2017 will remain a tale for many generations unborn.

Hoteliers, local entrepreneurs, small chops and humanity businesses were on their toes while none related businesses shut down for two days for Nigeria’s international Prophet, healer and philanthropist, Temitope Balogun Joshua.

The joy and dance of the people at the airport were genuine. Salvation has come in the form of a servant of God.

The government of Paraguay did not arrange those dance troupes; the people mobilised themselves and said, lo, let us go out and receive the man of God, for today, salvation has come to our doors.

Such was the frenzy, the ecstasy and the excitement that enveloped the people for some 48 hours.

As at Thursday August the 10th, many international visitors were seen making hotel bookings for the event, and by early evening, most of the hotels in the city have been declared filled.

The nationwide campaign announcing the crusade by Nigeria’s own Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, founder and senior pastor of The Synagogue Church of all Nations, would have moved a deaf mute.

Top government officials who hastened to receive him at the airport were not on official assignment as much as each eagerly positioned himself to receive personal miracles made in heaven with their names attached to it.

Trumpets blaring out music to the colourful traditional ballerina dance of the South American country played out as men, women and children celebrated with pomp and pageantry, the arrival of the man of God they had hitherto seen only on Emmanuel.tv; Happy men and women carried placards with inscriptions thanking Jesus for the gift of this great prophet.

At the Estadio Defensores del Chaco, in Asuncion where the crusade held, the people’s expectations were so high that heaven rose up to meet everyone’s need.

It was recorded that no less than one hundred people confined to wheel chairs were healed of various ailments as they were seen leaving the magnificent stadium with their wheelchairs raised while they walked unaided for the first time in many years and some for the very first time in their entire lives.

The high point of the crusade was the official presentation of Paraguay’s Highest Honour – The National Order of Merit – by the Paraguayan Government to the miracle worker.

T.B. Joshua was also presented with the key to the capital city, Asuncion, by the Municipal Council – a proclamation that the city has been handed over to God for His blessing through the Prophet.

It would be recalled that Prophet T.B. Joshua had held crusades in Columbia and Peru and both recorded huge successes such like it is witnessed in Paraguay these two days.

