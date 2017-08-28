The book “Power for the Helpmate Fit” seeks to lay bare the undiluted truths every marriage needs to remain sturdy when storms strike. Laced with rich anecdotes, the author conveys her massages in the most piercing manner, even without masking the uncomfortable truths.

This is one book readers will find hard to put down once they start reading it. Each chapter is fresh, deep and riveting.

The book is an account of the author’s years of hopeless search for marriage to a man and how she conquered her hopelessness.

In the preface, she notes that, “I was my own worst enemy. Two wars raged in my life: growing up in an unhappy, although wealthy home, and fighting for self preservation. Early in life, I lost the hope of having a lifelong marriage to one man.

“I did not think I had what was necessary to become a helpmate fit. In 2014, I celebrated 38 years of marriage to one man, my darling husband.

Wow! Ndu and I were still friends and I was still in love with my teenage sweetheart.”

“Your Adam Still Needs Help” is the title of the first chapter of this small but compelling and inspiring book.

The book admonishes every woman to understand that her husband is the most important “project” for the rest of her life, stating that it’s the responsibility of every woman to complete the “incomplete” in the life of the love of her life.

In this chapter, the author’s message is direct and far from being miserly with the truth.

According to her, marriage is not for self-centered people. It is dethroning, capable of throwing you off your “high horse” and rubbing your nose in the mud, but there will also be times of joy.

The second chapter strikes in chord with its title and its content, “OOPS! Now You Can See His Nakedness”.

Here, the author harps on the need for women to take warning signals that could be injurious to marriage seriously before saying “I do” with an apt anecdote, even as she urges women to think, pray and make every effort to get spiritual direction before they get married.

She further admonishes wives to satisfy to their husband’s idiosyncrasies, adjust to them and accept them as part of him for the sake of peace.

Some lines from this chapter tell a lot about it: “Don’t lose your husband to another woman’s whims. Now that you have seen your husband’s “nakedness”, be careful not to throw out the baby with the bath water.”

The author is bent on dissuading her readers from considering divorce as a panacea for ailing marriages. According to her, divorced women are very often disrespected and stigmatised in many societies even when the divorce is not their making.

In the chapter titled “First law of Polygamy”, she dwells extensively on what a woman needs to have what can be called “A marriage made in heaven’’ with subtitles like “In to win”, “Device Your Strategy”, “Who Do You Need to Fight”, and “Watch your tongue”.

Olufunto Anekwe is an author, conference speaker, preacher, counselor and mentor. She strongly believes women are commissioned by God to be helpmate fit to their husbands and their accountabilities is to the Lord.

Olufunto is happily married with children and grand children to her teenage sweetheart, Ndubuisi Anekwe, for over 40 years.

Book Title: Power For The Helpmate Fit

Author: Olufunto Anekwe

Pagination: 152

Publisher: Arise And Shine Ministries

Year of Publication: 2016

Reviewer: Ladesope Ladelokun