A new breed flying Nigerian colours, culture in a foreign land

She is one of a new breed of cross cultural procreation. Her name? Princess Julia Nwabundo Nwanneka Campo, a Spaniard with a maternal Nigerian blood.

Princess is so proud of who she is and her roots. She was born of a Nigerian Royal mother, Princess Nwanneka of Enugu state, on the 29th of January 1993.

Pretty Princess Julia Campo’s father is a Spaniard while her mother is from Enugu, Enugu State in the eastern part of Nigeria.

Nwabundo, as her grandmother fondly calls her, was born at St Mary’s hospital in G.R.A, Enugu, but relocated with her parents to Spain when she was only a few months old.

Though she was brought up in Europe, she visited Nigeria often. She once said that one of the things she loves most about Nigeria is the luxurious life she enjoys when she is with her grandmother, Mrs. Flora Ezenwanyi Ilonzo, in her mansion at Awka.

She would always tell her friends in school and at any given chance that Nigeria is a beautiful country, blessed with Godly resourceful people and rich culture. She always frowned at the image the media portrays of her beloved country, Nigeria.

During one of her trips to Nigeria, Julia gathered enough clothes and accessories and organised a Nigerian fashion show in her school as a school project.

Her team mates dressed in Nigerian clothes and won the heart and admiration of the school authorities.

“When you are proud of whom you are, you will make others want to be like you,” said her proud mother. “Yes, Princess Julia boasts much about her country that her friends end up loving Nigeria.

She would always request for mint Nigerian Naira notes, sweets and snacks to share to her friends and teachers in Europe.”

Mrs. Campo recalled a few years ago when Julia was the student representative of the Nursing students of University of Burgos.

“Spanish newspapers always mentioned the Nigerian student in Burgos. Though she is Spanish, Julia is so proud of her mother’s country and her place of birth that she would always announce to the world that she is a Nigerian. As a Nigerian mother, it feels my heart with joy.”

Teach your children to love their roots and they will be so appreciative of our continent even if they don’t live there, she counselled Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“There is absolutely no excuse for you not to teach your children to appreciate where you came from. Julia and her sister, Chelo are the way they are because of their parent’s passion for Africa and more especially for Nigeria.”

Mrs. Campo, the proud Nigerian-Spaniard, is a boisterous, energetic showbiz extraordinaire and impresario who combines events planning with fashion, seminars, personal shopping and more.

She is a language interpreter and runs an NGO that oversees Nigerians living in Spain, among others.