BADOO MAYHEM: Ikorodu residents take up own security against Badoo

Following the mayhem unleashed on residents of some parts of Ikorodu area of Lagos state, and the recent spread of the suspected cultists’ murderous trail in other parts of the state, affected residents have rallied round to build up a security code and culture around and within every family in the trouble areas.

“We gave seen that the police are not up to the situation and other agencies are speculating with our lives,” said Alhaji Amaru Shakur, a resident in the troubled terrain mobilising and encouraging residents to rise up to self help.

“Therefore, it is all left for us to do what we have to do to survive. The dreaded Badoo cultists ravaging Ikorodu area of Lagos State are not spirits; we can protect ourselves from them with simple steps. Many of us cannot leave because it’s our home and we must protect it.

His nuggets appear simple but effective with faith and a little courage:

1. Lock your windows. It is not a new thing that the group operates by slicing the net of the window(s) and puff out a powdery substance which puts residents into deep sleep. I chose to believe they use cocktails of sedative (which might include chloroform). Whichever way, if the window is opened, they can put their hands through the burglary and effect their sedative; but if they are locked, they will have to look elsewhere because breaking the window will alert the household or neighbours.

Put off your generating set before going to bed. If you sleep with your generator on, then you might be a potential target as this would help kill any noise made when they attack. It is advisable you always go to bed without your generating set on or you get a rechargeable fan. Build and erect resistant Burglary Proof. Get a burglary proof that is not easily penetrable – the type with little spaces in between is recommended. Lock your doors on time. It is advisable you get home quickly (latest by 8pm or earlier) and lock your doors. Code your movement. This group most likely set their eyes on target before operating; let your movement be known to you and you alone. Don’t drink or get yourself drunk in the neighbourhood. This can jeopardise your family entirely as information can easily be extracted from you while you’re drunk. If you must drink, do so inside your house. Stop sleeping everywhere and anywhere! Learn to always return to sleep in your abode alone. Moreover, you are an easy target if you all sleep in a room; sleep in different rooms and lighten up your compound as this will discourage perpetrators. Be alert always! Do not sleep with both eyes closed to the extent of not noticing any strange movement around you. Disallow unnecessary visitors from your home. Do not entertain visitors without invitation. Also, ensure your children, wife/ husband and other relatives of yours are warned against this. Be Prayerful! And above all, be prayerful to whatever faith you believe in. This is the most essential of all.

May God keep us, family members and loved ones away from the evil ones.

Amen.

Neighbourhood Agency to the rescue?

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Chairman of Neighborhood Safety Agency (LSNC), Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Israel Alao has declared that the killings by Badoo cultists in Ikorodu area of Lagos State are “pure ritual” and not homicide or robbery.

Aloa was speaking in an interactive session with the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), Friday in Lagos; he added that killings by Badoo must be stopped before it goes out of hand.

His words: “It has become a disturbing trend and their modus operandi is worrisome. There is more to it than meet the eyes. They come into a house with no weapon except a stone or mortar, which they use to smash their victims’ head. They are not spirits; they come at the dead of the night by 2 a.m and they use the grinding stone or mortar to smash the heads of an entire family.

“After they are done, they clean the blood with white clothes and escape. This is bizarre; it is fetish and a ritual. We believe they have “receivers” who benefit from this evil.

“But we will not sit back and allow them to continue in this killing. We are going deeper into this crime and we can stop them, but we need the cooperation of members of the community.”

In a bid to strengthen public confidence in the security agencies, Ajao stated that the Corp would carry out a sensitisation workshop around the local government areas in the state and reminded all that the Lagos state Neighborhood Corp was established to complement the police and urged members of the public to provide useful information to it.

Alao reiterated that the Corp is not substitute for the Nigeria Police, “But we complement the police force; this is necessary seeing the level of crime in the society. No matter how brilliant the security agencies are, without the cooperation of members of the public, the police cannot perform. We therefore urge members of the public to use the toll free lines and anonymous messages. If they see something, they should say something.”