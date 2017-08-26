Aishatu

I hiked to Sokoto

To be with you

And under your sokoto

I promise to be true

Alhaji may shout ‘kai’

Just as the Ozo queried ‘ke’

And I wonder why

It is this way

Aishatu! Shatu!! Shato!!!

We’d build a chateau

Worship in the temple of our hearts

And nothing can tear us apart

Shatu!! Shato!!! I’d ever say Aye

To each and everything you say

Lost in each other’s arms

Our hearts beat in unity

But, sadly, raising alarms

Of religion and ethnicity

The world may worship

In Church or Mosque

We took our connubial clip

In the Chursque

Needing no Imam

Nor a pastor

For “I AM that I AM”

Our Creator

Joined these loving hands

From different lands

Refrain

We crossed silly lines of culture

And together we nurture

Oneness and cohesion

Towards a strong nation

Refrain

© O. Jason Osai August 8, 2017