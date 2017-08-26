Aishatu
I hiked to Sokoto
To be with you
And under your sokoto
I promise to be true
Alhaji may shout ‘kai’
Just as the Ozo queried ‘ke’
And I wonder why
It is this way
Aishatu! Shatu!! Shato!!!
We’d build a chateau
Worship in the temple of our hearts
And nothing can tear us apart
Shatu!! Shato!!! I’d ever say Aye
To each and everything you say
Lost in each other’s arms
Our hearts beat in unity
But, sadly, raising alarms
Of religion and ethnicity
The world may worship
In Church or Mosque
We took our connubial clip
In the Chursque
Needing no Imam
Nor a pastor
For “I AM that I AM”
Our Creator
Joined these loving hands
From different lands
Refrain
We crossed silly lines of culture
And together we nurture
Oneness and cohesion
Towards a strong nation
Refrain
© O. Jason Osai August 8, 2017