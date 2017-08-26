By
-
0

Aishatu

I hiked to Sokoto
To be with you
And under your sokoto
I promise to be true

Alhaji may shout ‘kai’
Just as the Ozo queried ‘ke’
And I wonder why
It is this way

Aishatu! Shatu!! Shato!!!
We’d build a chateau
Worship in the temple of our hearts
And nothing can tear us apart
Shatu!! Shato!!! I’d ever say Aye
To each and everything you say

Lost in each other’s arms
Our hearts beat in unity
But, sadly, raising alarms
Of religion and ethnicity

The world may worship
In Church or Mosque
We took our connubial clip
In the Chursque
Needing no Imam
Nor a pastor
For “I AM that I AM”
Our Creator
Joined these loving hands
From different lands

Refrain

We crossed silly lines of culture
And together we nurture
Oneness and cohesion
Towards a strong nation

Refrain

© O. Jason Osai August 8, 2017

