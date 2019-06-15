Fearless ‘The Rebirth’ holds this Sunday

…As Tim Godfrey is ready to reposition gospel concert

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

For the first time, award winning music maestro, Dr. Tim Godfrey and his Multiple Award winning crew – Xtreme, are set to hold the fourth edition of their annual FEARLESS concert with the theme “REBIRTH” this Sunday at the Convention centre, Eko Hotel & Suites Victoria Island.

One exceptional feature of this year’s concert is the fact that for the first time since the debut of his concert, Tim will joined by three international, multiple award winning acts – Israel Houghton, JJ.Hairston, and Phil Thompson amongst other Nigerian A-list artists.

In a chat with DailyTimes, Tim disclose that one of the purpose of the concert is to bring about change in the sound of worship and praise as well as repositioning the gospel music sector as a whole.

He said “Rebirth is significant because the devil deceives us a lot of times, by making us believe our sins and shortcomings cannot and will not allow us amount to anything.

I am using the FEARLESS platform to bring a message of hope to everyone (young and old) to live their lives to the fullest because in Christ, we have been given victory over every lie of the devil. We are FEARLESS!”

The first edition of FEARLESS hosted the renowned Bishop Marvin Sapp, the second edition featured Kirk Franklin and the third, a tour with Travis Greene in five different states in Nigeria, amongst other Nigerian Artistes.

However this year’s edition will also give platforms to new gospel singer who will be performing at the concert amongst others