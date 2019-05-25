Fear of kidnap: Emir of Katsina suspends Sallah Durbar

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has suspend the annual durbar ceremony that marks the end of Ramadan fasting in his Emirate.

Pertubed by incessant cases of kidnapping, banditry in some local governments areas in the state, the Emir suspended Sallah durbar for this year.

In a statement in Hausa language by Alhaji Bello Ifo, Secretary Katsina Emirate Council, the Emir ordered that people will only go for Eid prayers, and their will be a special prayer on security problem.