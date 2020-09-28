FCTA to partner with developers to provide affordable housing

By Ukpono Ukpong

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has expressed the willingness of the administration to partner with any developer who has the capacity and competence to deliver on affordable housing aimed at bridging the housing deficit in the territory.

The minister who stated this during a meeting with the management of Tayan Group, an Estate Developer in Abuja, also stressed that such partnership would fast track the execution of the presidential mandate to deliver 5000 affordable housing units to residents of the territory.

Aliyu, however, warned that development in the nation’s capital must comply with all engineering rules and regulations of construction within the Federal Capital Territory, just as she reiterated the commitment of the administration to complete all abandoned and ongoing projects.

The minister also stated that the administration would only partner with companies with financial muscle to execute a project within an 18 months period in order to avoid the mistakes of the past of littering the city with abandoned projects.

According to her, “I have seen your beautiful projects, but hoping that the property has valid documents and certified by the Federal Capital Territory Administration. All property in the territory must comply with all engineering rules and regulations of construction within the Federal Capital Territory.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and under the 13 presidential deliverables given to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, affordable housing is given priority.

And in this affordable housing project, we intend to carry along competent companies of repute whose integrity has been proven by the various jobs they have executed within the nation.

“Also one of the areas we are looking at is the financial muscles to execute a project going by the paucity of funds in the country, and any project awarded must be executed within a certain period of time.