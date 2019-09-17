The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has pledged to strengthen its relationship with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on areas of road maintenance across the territory.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, made pledge when the management staff of FERMA led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

While commending the Agency for its efforts in diligently and competently carrying out its functions across the length and breadth of the country, she called on FCT residence to guard against vandalization of facilities owned by the Agency in the territory.

On his part, Engr. Rafindadi who described the minister’s appointment as a ‘well deserved recognition for hard work’, he stressed that the FCTA is important to FERMA especially as the host city to many government agencies.

He also pledged to consolidate the cordial relationship on road maintenance within the territory.

“We are here to congratulate you on the long deserved recognition bith for the nation and your party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). You really worked for the development of wpomen and by extension the nation.

“To us at FERMA, the territory is very important to us as host government agency and large number of our professional colleagues reside in Abuja. Please treat everybody as special” he said