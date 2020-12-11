FCTA to launch ground rent portal January 2021 — Daily Times Nigeria

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has concluded arrangements to launch a Ground Rent portal that will enable customers download the Ground Rent bills and make online payments as well as obtain statements of accounts.

Addressing Journalists in Abuja, the Director, Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr. Isa Jalo, revealed that, the new platform is expected to integrate with REMITA in line with the implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy and Ease of Doing Business strategy of the Federal Government, given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further disclosed that the Administration has upgraded the AGIS Geospatial Data Centre to a World Class standard, which is referred to as Tier 3 to provide shared infrastructure required for the development of the Abuja Smart City.

While describing the upgrade as a critical requirement for the implementation of the Digital Economy drive of the Federal Government; he disclosed that it will also enable all FCT Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDA) computerisation requirement to be hosted.

Dr. Jalo further disclosed that the Administration has similarly upgraded the GIS software, which AGIS has been using since 2007 to the latest 2020 Geomedia Enterprise version to provide efficiency in the GIS data processing.

In a related development, the Director said that the FCT Administration will soon commission the new Accelerated Area Councils’ Sectional Title Re-Issuance Scheme (AACSTRIS), project to fast track regularisation of Area Councils’ titles, as well as provide Certificate of Occupancy of Mass Housing title holders which was hitherto a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project that was transferred to AGIS from E-Angel Consortium.