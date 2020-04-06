FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, has disclosed that the administration will this week commence the distribution of palliative materials to the less privileged as part of measures to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home presidential order.

The minister, who made this disclosure during an inspection tour of storage facilities at the Kubwa NYSC Orientation Camp, also maintained that the palliatives are targeted at the vulnerable residents and the physically challenged in rural communities.

Aliyu, also revealed that security measures have been put in place to safeguard the palliative materials, stressing that security personnel will be increased in addition to the establishment of a police post in the vicinity.

“Honestly, if not for the producers that are coming from far places like Kano and beyond, we could have commenced today (Monday), but between Tuesday and Thursday, we are good to go. It will not go beyond this week.

“To me, it is not about rushing to do something, but to do it well and effective service delivery should be upper most. The aim is how it gets to the grassroots especially the vulnerable and the physically challenged in the society without hitches.

“We have identified capable hands that will do that for us across the structures because we have seen how chaotic it has been in other parts of the country,” Aliyu affirmed.

Speaking on those qualified to benefit from the palliative, the minister said; “the real poor and vulnerable ones that are desirous and anyone that comes up with a proof and sincerely believe that his family is desirous of this palliative. These are the people this palliatives are targeted at.”

Aliyu said the administration has identified five large stores and five hostels at the Kubwa NYSC Orientation Camp to serve as storage facility and isolation centre respectively, revealing that five trucks of palliative materials are expected to arrive today.

“The NYSC camp is closed and every corps members are at home. We have many facilities like hostels, halls and worship centres. We have secured five large halls for storage of palliative materials to be distributed across the territory.

“We are expecting about five trucks of deliverables today and we are here to inspect and secure the stores where these items will be kept.

“To safeguard the materials, we have increased the number of security personnel to man this environment and establishment of a police post.

“We are here also to inspect other facilities in case, God forbids, we have other cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have secured five big halls as one of the isolation centres that can accommodate 200 patients in case of any eventuality. Toilets facilities and adequate water supply will be ready soon,” she added.