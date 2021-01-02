FCTA taskforce scores churches high on Covid compliance

By Ukpono Ukpong

FCT Ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19 Protocols Enforcement has scored churches high on compliance with established safety guidelines during the crossover services held across the Federal Capital Territory to usher in the new year.

Briefing journalists during a visit to churches within the territory, the Head, Media And Enlightenment of the Taskforce, Comrade Ikharo Attah, said the churches largely adhered to the health protocols and guidelines issued by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as that of the FCT Administration.

“In all the churches visited, wearing of facemasks was a compulsory criterion for entry, while sufficient hand washing points and sanitizers were adequately provided.

“Also, some had state of the art disinfecting boxes which members were meant to pass through before entering the halls or worship arena,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that at the first point of visit by the team, which was the Old Parade Ground in Area 10 where the Christ Embassy Church held its crossover service, the taskforce commended the arrangement, but observed that few members took off their facemasks shortly after sitting down.

At the Commonwealth of Zion Church (COZA) located at Guzape District, worshipers were compelled to go through multiple checks and sanitizing process, just as the wearing of facemasks was compulsory while family members were encouraged to sit together.

Also, state of the art temperature checking equipment and disinfecting boxes were installed at all entry points into the church premises.

The taskforce was also at the Christ Apostolic Church, located behind VIO office at Area 1, where the team observed that compliance level was high, as physical distancing and all health protocols were maintained.

Similarly, the situation at the ECWA Church by APC National secretariat, Wuse 11 compliance was high, as temperature checks were conducted on all taskforce personnel before they entered the premises through the disinfecting boxes.

However, few members were allowed into the worship auditorium while others sat outside as part of the crowd control and physical distancing measures.

When the taskforce got to the Family Worship Centre, Wuye, the church was not in worship service, the security men at the gate informed the taskforce that members were told to follow the Lead Pastor, Sarah Omakwu online as the usual crossover night service of was cancelled.

Meanwhile, at the Dunamis Gospel Church located at the Airport Road, the taskforce frowned at the crowd control measures, but observed that there was a very high level of compliance to wearing of facemasks by worshippers.